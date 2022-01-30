Adult Swim Sets Up a New February Marathon

Adult Swim is pushing into new directions this year, and that means fans can expect plenty of marathons in 2022. After bringing new shows to its lineup, all eyes are on Adult Swim to see which of its originals can grow into full franchises. Not long ago, Smiling Friends proved itself to be formidable enough, and it will head a marathon in time for Valentine’s Day.

The update went live as Adult Swim shared its latest schedule drop. It was there fans learned Sunday, February 13th will kick off its Adult Swim program with a sample of favorites. But once the clock strikes midnight, Valentine’s Day will start with a marathon of Smiling Friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the update, Smiling Friends will begin at 12:00 PM EST with “Demond’s Big Day Out” before moving through some extra episodes. A total of eight different episodes will air as a few repeat leading up to 4:00 AM. At that point, the block will turn to King of the Hill, so fans can get a break as morning breaks.

For those who aren’t familiar with Smiling Friends, the series is one of the newest at Adult Swim. The show was created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack back in April 2020 before its first episode aired earlier this month. At the time, Adult Swim released all of season one at once, and Smiling Friends has been met with universal praise. The show follows a group of friends who run a charity focused on making people smile despite the odds. And while filled with gags, Smiling Friends is a pretty wholesome watch that has fans begging for season two as is.

If you haven’t checked out the show yet, Smiling Friends will be ripe to binge during this February marathon. HBO Max will also welcome the original next month, so fans won’t have an excuse to skip the animated comedy for much longer!

Will you be tuning into this special marathon? Have you caught any of Smiling Friends yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.