HBO Max Has Added One of Adult Swim’s New Original Hit

HBO Max has some of the best TV series streaming, and its catalog of Adult Swim series is enough to make any fan subscribe. From Rick and Morty to Aqua Teen Hunger Force, some of the program’s best original series can be binged over on HBO Max. And now, Adult Swim has brought its latest original hit to the site shortly after its surprise debut.

For those who don’t know, HBO Max updated its catalog today and added Smiling Friends to its catalog. You can watch its entire first season right now if you’d like. This HBO Max premiere comes not too long after Smiling Friends made its surprise debut. The hit series premiered in January 2022 and aired each of its episodes to the delight of fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven't already, make sure to check out the first season of Smiling Friends by @psychicpebble and @MichaelRCusack, as it was just added to @hbomax today!



Notable episodes include "Shrimp's Odyssey," "A Silly Halloween Special," and "Frowning Friends"! pic.twitter.com/cpKCYwdNi5 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) February 9, 2022

If you are not familiar with Smiling Friends, the show was created in April 2020 as a pilot by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack. The comedic duo was given the go-ahead to produce an entire season once its pilot was met with rave reviews. Now, that season is here, and it brings out some of Adult Swim’s best qualities.

Want to know more about Smiling Friends? You can find its full synopsis below before heading over to check out its first episodes on HBO Max:

READ MORE: Adult Swim Shocks Fans With Smiling Friends Marathon | Cartoon Network, Adult Swim Took a Tumble in 2021 | Adult Swim is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite Show

“Smiling Friends Inc. is a small company whose main purpose is to bring happiness and make people smile. The series follows the day-to-day lives and misadventures of its representatives, the lazy, cynical Charlie, and the cheerful, optimistic Pim, as they try to cheer up and comfort the troubled people who call their company’s hotline. They receive seemingly simple requests but the jobs turn out to be more complicated than they seem, making it difficult to bring happiness to the world.”

What do you think about Adult Swim’s latest original series? Are you loving HBO Max’s catalog? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.