Adult Swim Announces Smiling Friends’ Release with New Trailer

The Smiling Friends first hit the scene last year, telling the surreal story of an organization that is deadest on making its clients as happy as possible, and Adult Swim has revealed a new trailer for the series along with a release date. With Cartoon Network’s programming block being responsible for giving us series such as Rick And Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and The Venture Bros, the Smiling Friends will definitely be in good company when it hits the airwaves next year.

The pilot episode for Smiling Friends first introduced us to this bizarre world on April 1st last year, following a company that attempts to help out folks who have fallen into a deep, dark depression. The set-up of the Adult Swim series is as surreal as its designs as it managed to blend hilarious story beats alongside unsettling imagery. With the release of this new trailer, we see that Charlie and Pim are set to return as the protagonists of the animated series, as new episodes will arrive on January 9th of next year, and with the imagery shown in this video, it’s clear that this series is set to be just as bizarre, if not more so, than its pilot.

Adult Swim released the new trailer for Smiling Friends, making it the first new series that the Cartoon Network programming block will introduce in 2022, as fans wait for HBO Max to add new movies for Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and Venture Bros to its library as was confirmed earlier this year:

https://youtu.be/H3_Ii6IxCJI

So how many episodes of this wild new animated series can fans expect to see on Adult Swim for its first season? Well creator Zach Hadel previously stated that, including the pilot episode, viewers can expect eight episodes to arrive on Adult Swim. Needless to say, the series is definitely looking to be one of the wildest shows that Adult Swim has introduced to audiences in recent memory, especially based on what we’ve seen in this new trailer.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Smiling Friends next year? What is your favorite Adult Swim series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smiling Friends.