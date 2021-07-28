Smiling Friends Creator Reveals Season One Episode Order

✖

One of the creators behind Smiling Friends has revealed how many episodes the first season will be for Adult Swim! The animated series created by Zach Hadel and YOLO: Crystal Fantasy's Michael Cusack debuted its pilot episode during Adult Swim's April Fool's Day celebration back in 2020, and fans have been feverishly asking for more ever since. We soon got the confirmation that Smiling Friends would indeed be getting picked up for a full series, and Adult Swim revealed earlier this Spring that the full series would be making its debut later this year.

But how many episodes will it be sticking around for its first season? Co-creator Zach Hadel recently opened up about the production of Smiling Friends' first full season with The Create Unknown podcast, and confirmed that the first season will be running for eight episodes in total. This includes the pilot as Hadel explains that the full series will be seven new episodes on top of the re-aired pilot for its premiere. For a refresher of what to expect from this pilot, Check out Adult Swim's original announcement below:

Around 378 million of you told us to make Smiling Friends. So we’re making Smiling Friends with @MichaelRCusack and @psychicpebble and it’s coming this year. Yay! pic.twitter.com/ksLfQi7VkY — adult swim (@adultswim) May 19, 2021

As Hadel explained to The Create Unknown, he believes that eight episodes is a great number for the first season as it will allow them to make more and at a faster speed for potential future seasons. He also revealed that the budget for the series is very small overall and compares it to fellow Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force (which will soon be returning for a brand new movie). With that being said, Hadel also explained that he and co-creator Cusack are very involved with the production.

Hadel explained that the smaller budget and episode order allowed he and Cusack to go through the frame by frame animation for approving every small aspect of the pilot and the following new episodes. He also promises that there will be tons of new characters each episode (which is already something we had seen with the pilot), and that they're getting "bang for their buck."

There is currently no release window or concrete date set for Smiling Friends' full series debut with Adult Swim as of this writing, but what do you think of this number of episodes for the first season? Are you exciting to see the full series when it finally premieres?

via The Create Unknown