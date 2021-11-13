Smiling Friends Confirms Release Window, Releases New Clip

Smiling Friends has set its release window with Adult Swim and has released a sneak peek clip of the new animated series! Smiling Friends has been one of the most requested new animated series for Adult Swim in the last few years. Following the April Fools’ Day premiere of the initial pilot short from series creators YOLO: Crystal Fantasy‘s Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel in 2020, fans have been eagerly asking for more of the series to the point where Adult Swim had referenced these demands when it had announced that Smiling Friends was picked up for a full series.

It was initially announced that Smiling Friends was planned for a release in 2021, but an update from Adult Swim Festival has revealed that Smiling Friends is now scheduled for a release in 2022. There is unfortunately no tighter release window or concrete premiere date for its 2022 launch just yet, but Hadel and Cusack actually opened up about the upcoming release during their panel. Also debuting during the panel for series at the virtual Adult Swim Festival 2021 is a sneak peek clip showing off Pim and Charlie getting caught up with a witch. Check it out below:

Here’s a new Smiling Friends clip. Please leave us alone now pic.twitter.com/3UX5ZOM1L3 — adult swim (@adultswim) November 13, 2021

During their live panel for the series talking about the production and its upcoming release, series creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel revealed work on the series has been progressing smoothly. While they could not reveal a concrete date either, the two of them did note that the series was about “six months” away from being completed. While they were being coy about what to expect to see in the full series, the creators did tease that fans would see blends of more animation styles and designs than were even present in the pilot.

Hadel had previously revealed that the first full order from Smiling Friends totals at eight episodes, including the series pilot from April Fools’ Day. That means when the series does eventually make its debut on Adult Swim, fans will have quite a while to enjoy it (unless it’s one of the series that’s aired over the course of a week as an event much like Adult Swim has done for series like Robot Chicken and Squidbillies this year). But what do you think?

How do you like this newest clip from Smiling Friends? What are you hoping to see from the new Adult Swim series next year?