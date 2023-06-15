Are you ready to return to Adventure Time? If so, then you are in luck! The team behind the hit Cartoon Network series has been working on a spin-off for years now, and we just got a new look at Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake to celebrate. Warner Bros. Discovery shared the update earlier today at Annecy Festival, and it puts two Adventure Time favorites center stage after a long hiatus.

As you can see below, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake shared a new look with fans today as Max released a new promo at Annecy Festival. It was there the streaming service highlighted a slew of upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery animated projects. Of course, Cartoon Network brought Adventure Time to the stage, and the new still of its spin-off shows Fionna with a sword.

(Photo: Max)

And honestly? We are kind of obsessed. If anyone in Adventure Time is worthy of a sword, it is Fionna. We are on board with this plan.

The new image of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake doesn't show much in terms of spoilers, but we do get to see its leads in action. Fionna is seen swinging a sword at a piece of sprinkled chocolate while Cake winds up a fist. It seems the pair are fighting deserts on a giant sundae planet, so we applaud the duo for not simply eating their enemies.

If you are not familiar with Adventure Time's upcoming spin-off, you should know the series was announced a few years back under Adam Muto's care. Its premise came to life after Adventure Time welcomed Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat in season three. The gender-swapped versions of Finn and Jake were incredibly popular which allowed them to appear in a few episodes. Now, Max is eager to bring the pair back for their own show, so you can learn more about Adventure Time: Fionna and Cat thanks to its official synopsis below:

"This all-new half-hour young adult animated series starring the fearless sword-wielding adventurer, Fionna, and her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the ten-episode series will explore their relationship and the mysterious land of Ooo. Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows."

