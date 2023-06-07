Adventure Time Spin-Off Confirms Release Window

Oh my glob, guys. It is finally happening! It has been some time since Adventure Time has taken fans for a ride, but the team at Cartoon Networks Studios has been busy. We have been waiting patiently for Adventure Time to drop its spin-off series starring Fionna and Cake since it was announced in 2021. And now, a new report suggests the show will be going live this fall.

The update comes from Corus Entertainment in Canada. The company released a statement today regarding the lineup of 2023 for all sorts of channels. Everything from Cartoon Network to Adult Swim is listed, so of course fans did a double take when the press release mentioned Adventure Time.

According to the report, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will be going live on Cartoon Network Canada this fall. It will be joined by a few other premieres including Tiny Toons Looniversity. At this time, Cartoon Network's branch in the United States has not announced its release of the Adventure Time spin-off, but it seems likely fall will mark its premiere.

Of course, fans of Adventure Time are eager to see what this new series will hold. The show will focus on the adventures of Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat, two familiar characters from the original animated series. The pair are alternate versions of Finn and Jake which have been gender-swapped. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will follow the pair as they travel around the multiverse while consulting the Ice King for help. Things will get complicated when the two pals find themselves facing a brand-new enemy who wants to erase them from existence, so Adventure Time is gearing up for another special story.

If you are not caught up on Adventure Time, you can always check out the original series through Max. For more details on the hit cartoon, you can read the official synopsis of Adventure Time below:

"Grab your friends and enjoy all of Finn and Jake's algebraic adventures. Finn facing off against Candy Kingdom zombies? It's in here! Jake stretching himself to the limit? It's in here! Marceline's poignant struggle with the evil inherent in her bloodline? It's in here! James Baxter the Horse? You better believe he's in here! The fun will never end!"

What do you think about this latest Adventure Time update? Will you be tuning into this spin-off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.