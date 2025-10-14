After an Epic Season 3, Spy x Family Has Bad News For Fans

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! Spy x Family Season 3 premiered this month as part of the Fall 2025 anime lineup, and it’s ready to break fans’ hearts with Loid Forger’s tragic past. While the first episode featured the usual day of the Forger family running into unexpected trouble and an unlikely alliance of Franky and Nightfall, the tone shifts drastically in the second episode. Anya gets a Tonitrus Bolt while trying to help Damian, which shocks Loid so much that he actually faints. The second half of the episode commences his backstory, following his childhood years, where he used to play soldier games despite his father’s disapproval.

However, Loid’s life turns upside down when Ostania invades Westalis and wages war, dropping bombs on peaceful cities. His backstory will continue in the upcoming Season 3 Episode 3, following his journey of becoming the greatest spy in Westalis. While the anime is getting more intense in the latest season, the manga is also in a crucial phase as it’s finally delving deeper into the mystery surrounding Donovan Desmond. After teasing Donovan’s telepathic powers, the manga took a long detour with Yor’s new mission. Now that the series is getting closer to unraveling the truth, it has gone on an unexpected hiatus without any announcement.

The Spy x Family Manga Is on an Unexpected Hiatus

Since it’s a bi-weekly manga, a new chapter was supposed to be released on October 12th, 2025, but instead, the series released a Halloween illustration promoting the anime’s Season 3. The manga released Chapter 123 in two parts, with the second part dropping on September 28th, 2025. According to the latest update on Manga Plus, the official hub of Shueisha’s series, there won’t be any new chapter or even an extra panel until November 9th, 2025, which is more than a month’s delay. There has been no official confirmation regarding the reason behind the hiatus.

Creator Tatsuya Endo, who is often active on X, shared a new visual on October 11th, 2025, to promote Season 3’s ending theme song by Lilas Ikuta. However, despite being active on social media, the creator hasn’t said anything about the manga break. Usually, whenever a new chapter or extra panel/visual drops, Endo always talks about them on his official X handle. Even though the manga hasn’t shared any information regarding the sudden break, it could be because of the creator’s busy schedule or health issues, which are usually the reasons behind most sudden hiatuses.

The latest arc of the Spy x Family manga is more intense than ever, and we may soon discover the connection between Donovan and Anya since they have the same powers. The anime’s Season 3 is scheduled for 13 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Saturday. The new season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can also catch up with the previous two seasons.

