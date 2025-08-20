Spy x Family: Loid Finally Has a Lead on the Main Villain’s Biggest Secret

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 121!

The Spy x Family manga is currently in a crucial phase as the story circles back to the villain’s biggest secret after several months. In January 2025, Chapter 109 unpacked a major plot twist about Melinda’s claim that her husband is an alien. The troubled Desmond family matriarch tells Loid that not only is Donovan capable of reading people’s minds, but she also believes that an alien is impersonating Donovan. She explains that Donovan changed around the time her first or maybe her second son was born. Since her memory is distorted after living under immense stress for several years, she doesn’t exactly remember when Donovan became a completely different man.

The story has never mentioned anything about the existence of extraterrestrial creatures before, but Donovan having telepathic powers as a well-kept Spy x Family secret is a strong possibility. Unfortunately, this also means he’s already aware of Loid’s true identity and is biding his time to strike the spy when the time is right. On the other hand, Loid is completely in the dark, which gives his opponent an edge. Even after working as a spy for several years, he’s unaware of the possibility that there are people with special powers. This just means that these powers are extremely rare and have been kept a secret for a long time. Now that Melinda has decided to confide in him as his patient, he may unravel Donovan’s secret.

Spy x Family Is Getting Closer to Unveiling Donovan’s True Identity

Image Courtesy of WIT STUDIO

In the latest Chapter 121 of the manga, Loid doesn’t seem surprised after realizing Melinda has missed her appointment with him. Even though he doesn’t believe her claims, he knows that something must have happened to make her believe something so ridiculous. Loid is now investigating Donovan’s activities from around 14 and six years ago, when his sons were born. Additionally, he’s not completely brushing off the possibilities of supernatural powers either. On the other hand, Yor and Melinda have another day out, and the friends discuss their difficulties in marriage without revealing all the truth. They have a blast playing bowling and participating in activities related to mysticism.

Before they part ways, Melinda hands over a notebook to Yor and asks her to give it to Loid. The notebook contains secrets about Donovan’s past and her true feelings. She mentions that Donovan suddenly fell ill one day and completely became a different person. Not only that, but he will always know what she’s up to, even though she wouldn’t tell him her plans. Around the time Donovan resigned as the Prime Minister, Professor Sigmund Authen came to visit him. Melinda planned to greet him, but was stopped by a harsh glare from Donovan. She realized that her husband doesn’t want her to know why Authen came to meet Donovan.

Professor Authen May Be Donovan’s Ally

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Authen was a university lecturer several years ago. He specialized in neurology and also dabbled in cultural anthropology. Introduced in Chapter 90, he also happens to be a new neighbor of the Forger family, living with his wife, Barbara Authen. The elderly couple showed goodwill towards Anya, and Loid never thought of them as suspicious. Meeting Donovan is almost impossible, even for the high-ranking members of the political party or businessmen. This is exactly why WISE came up with Operation Strix and made Loid assume the role of a loving father and husband. Even though his daughter and Donovan’s second son attend the same class, Loid has only been able to meet with Donovan once.

However, Authen, someone who appears to be an ordinary elder, personally met Donovan after the latter became a social recluse, meaning they might be accomplices. Considering Authen’s specialty in neurology, it may not be a stretch to figure out his visit could’ve something to do with Donovan’s powers. This piece of information is more than enough to arouse Loid’s suspicion and brings him one step closer to finding the truth behind Melinda’s claims. However, it may not be easy to uncover their relationship since it’s been hidden from everyone, even Melinda. The series may also unravel if Authen approached the Forger family with a hidden motive or if he truly plans to live as a quiet neighbor.