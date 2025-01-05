Spy x Family Drops Otherworldly Bombshell About One Villain in Latest Cliffhanger

The ongoing arc of Spy x Family, Term Break Arc, follows Anya and her students on their vacation. The arc begins with Anya and her classmates spending time with their families and attending a festival. However, things take a drastic turn in Chapter 109 when Melinda Desmond reveals an unbelievable truth about her husband, Donovan Desmond. Melinda is the chairwoman of the Lady Patriots’ Society and an esteemed figure in Ostania. During the Red Circus Arc, Anya is shocked by Melinda’s contradicting thoughts. After the bus hijack incident, Melinda rushes to meet her son Damian and feels relieved that he’s safe. However, she snaps at the mention of her husband.

On one hand, Melinda keeps thinking it would’ve been better if Damian had died. However, the next second, she thinks how much she loves him. Her thoughts are a mess because of Donovan, who is pressuring her to stay away from Damian. In Chapter 108, Yor and Anya meet Melinda in the Hall of Clairvoyants. She’s hiding her identity as a Fortune Teller. When talking about Damian, Anya reads Melinda’s thoughts and realizes that the latter cares about her son. However, Melinda is afraid of Donovan for some reason. Spy x Family Chapter 109 unveils Donovan’s strange identity that Melinda has been hiding so far.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 109!

Spy x Family Chapter 109 Unveils Donovan’s Biggest Secret

In the Hall of Clairvoyants, Yor notices Melinda is dealing with emotional struggles. Melinda isn’t able to tell anyone else that she’s scared of her own husband. Not wanting to pry on her friend’s personal affairs, all Yor could do was recommend Melinda to visit Loid in his hospital. She believes that as a psychiatrist, Loid can help Melinda much better than she can. In fact, this has been Loid’s goal from the start. One of the reasons he assumed the identity of a psychiatrist was because he hoped that, eventually, someone from Donovan’s circle would visit him as a patient.

This way, Loid can extract information without raising suspicion. However, Melinda confuses Loid by asking if he believes in UFOs. While Loid attempts to continue the conversation, he is baffled to hear Melinda say her husband Donovan is an alien. While the story has always focused on supernatural abilities like Anya’s telepathy and Bond’s future sight, this is the first time it has teased the existence of extraterrestrial creatures. However, until the next chapter’s release, Spy x Family leaves this revelation as a cliffhanger moment, with the validity of Melinda’s claims up in the air for now.

It doesn’t appear Melinda would lie about Donovan’s identity, which means the one attempting to break the peace between Westalis and Ostania isn’t human at all. Donovan was already a mysterious character, but this new revelation makes things more complicated as his goals might be different from what we initially thought. As the main villain of Spy x Family, he is the primary target of Operation Strix. Everything Loid has done so far was to find out more about Donovan, who is a highly reputable public figure but also has a small social circle. This is the first time he has heard useful information about Donovan, but the truth might be too absurd to believe.