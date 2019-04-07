‘Akira’ Fans Bring Anime’s Iconic Motorcycle To Life

Akira remains one of anime’s most famous titles, and it seems the venture is primed for a comeback. With Hollywood making headway on a live-action adaptation of the series, Akira fans are trying to imagine the anime in real life, and it seems two fans are way ahead of the curve.

How so? Well, they have their own actual Akira motorcyle, and it is a thing of beauty.

Over on Reddit, a clip of a real-life Akira bike has resurfaced and gone viral with fans. The full video, which dates back a few years, can be found on Youtube and breaks down it fan-made history.

“The iconic blazing-red motorcycle ridden by the hero, Kaneda, symbolizes the world of AKIRA and attracts fans who dream of someday riding such a bike. Two enthusiasts who brought the fantasy Akira Bike to reality are Mr. Tejima, its owner, and Mr. Ushijima, the president of the BSU motorcycle shop,” the video’s description reads.

“The fabulous bike they produced was officially approved by Mr. Otomo and appeared in the Katsuhiro Otomo Genga Exhibition, where it drew throngs of admirers.”

The video, which can be seen above, showcases the customized bike in all its glory. The bike is painted a glossy red color and comes complete with all of Kaneda’s stickers. Its streamlined windshield gives the bike a sleek look, and the video proves this fan-made bike drives as smoothly as creator Katsuhiro Otomo dreamed.

With Hollywood looking to bring Akira to life, it seems a bike like this one will be brought to the big screen. Projects like Ready Player One have referenced the iconic bike in their own way, but there is no way a full-on Akira adaptation can succeed without doing this bike justice. So, here’s to hoping this video gives the right Hollywood execs a lesson in mechanics.

Originally created by Katsuhiro Otomo for Kodansha’s Young Magazine in 1982, Akira later inspired the equally as prolific 1988 animated film, which Otomo himself directed. The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.

