Go Go Loser Ranger Dub Premiere Date Announced

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has been one of the most interesting new anime releases of the Spring 2024 season overall, and a release date has finally be set for its English dub! Go! Go! Loser Ranger! puts a dark and cynical twist on Super Sentai as it introduced fans to a Power Rangers like group that were actually the main villains this time around. The premiere then shook it up even further and revealed that the main character was actually a grunt fighter that is trying his best to take down his far more powerful adversaries by sneaking right under their noses.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is now in the midst of its second major arc as of the latest episodes of the anime currently airing in Japan, but thankfully fans waiting to see its English dub won't have to wait for that much longer. In Hulu's reveal of their upcoming schedule for June 2024, it was announced that the English dub for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be officially premiering on June 12th. So it means it won't be too much of a wait for fans hoping to see the dub release of the series as it's coming very soon.

(Photo: Yostar Pictures)

What Is Go! Go! Loser Ranger!?

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese audio release with English subtitles, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is now airing its episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. The anime is currently streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ internationally). Keiichi Sato directs the new anime for Yostar Pictures with Keiichiro Ochi in charge of the series' scripts, Kahoko Koseki designing the characters, and Yoshihiro Ike composing the music. The series stars a Japanese voice cast featuring the likes of Yusuke Kobayashi as D, Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama, Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri, Yuichi Nakamura as Red Keeper, Go Inoue as Blue Keeper, Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper, Kosuke Toriumi as Green Keeper, M.A.O as Pink Keeper, and more.

Kondansha USA has licensed Negi Haruba's original Sentai Daishikkaku (which is Go! Go! Loser Ranger's Japanese title) manga for an English language release, and they tease the series as such, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's Last Hope!...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"