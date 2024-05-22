Konosuba Cosplay Goes Goddess Level With Aqua

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is now halfway through its highly anticipated third season this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is showing the goddess Aqua some much deserved love! Konosuba has been one of the major bright spots of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. It's only one of the massively popular Isekai anime franchises that have come back this season with new episodes (and not the only one returning for its third season either), but the episodes thus far have properly demonstrated why Konosuba remains one of the best anime comedies that fans will ever get to see.

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is now halfway through its run for its third season this Spring, and Aqua really hasn't played a significant role in any of it. Hilariously enough, while Kazuma has made a fool of himself with the royal family in the first arc, Aqua instead has just been on the sidelines getting drunk the entire time. And honestly, it's probably the best way for Aqua to be in the anime's third season. Showing love to the goddess regardless is an awesome cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram, so check it out below:

Where to Watch Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is already halfway into its run for Season 3 this Spring thus far, so there's no better time catch up with the anime (along with the dub for the new episodes) now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened in the anime so far, you can also find the first two seasons (complete with OVA specials), Crimson Legend movie, and the Megumin focused spin-off prequel An Explosion on this Wonderful World streaming with Crunchyroll as well for the currently complete franchise experience.

As for what to expect from the story seen in the new season, Crunchyroll teases Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World Season 3 as such, "The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour?"