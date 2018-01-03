‘Akira’ Live-Action Film Taps ‘Predator’ Production Designer

Warner Bros. has yet to bring on a director for Akira, but the studio is moving forward with the film. New reports are now connecting the project with the production designer of The Predator.

According to Omega Underground, Martin Whist has been brought on for Akira by Warner Bros. Fans will know the designer best for his work on films like The Predator, RoboCop, Super 8, Cabin In The Woods, and Cloverfield.

So far, Warner Bros. has yet to officially comment on the crew addition, but fans are sussing out their feelings towards the new hire. Whist is no stranger to genre films, and he does have plenty of experience working with sci-fi. Akira will need a production designer capable of bringing its espers and monsters to life. Cloverfield and Super 8 certainly lend themselves to that sort of drama, but fans are rightly wary of the film as a whole.

After all, Hollywood has yet to redeem itself when it comes to anime. Films like Ghost in the Shell soured fans to the genre last year, and Dragonball Evolution is still one of the fandom’s biggest no-go talking points.

There’s also the fact that Warner Bros. has had a famously difficult time getting Akira to the screen. In the past, the studio has worked with talent like Stephen Norrington to realize the project, but fans rebelled against its previous live-action plans once leaked casting suggestions revealed its whitewashed leanings. Last year, reports began spreading that Taika Waititi was being eyed to direct the film following his gig with Marvel Studios, but no confirmation about such a hire has been made yet.

Right now, Akira only has a studio, a production designer, and a writer to its name. Marco Ramirez of Daredevil and The Defenders fame signed on to script the adaptation for Warner Bros. last year. So, fans will have to wait and see whether Warner Bros. can get this film off the ground for now.

