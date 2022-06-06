Warrior Nun Season 2 Reveals Trailer for Netflix Geeked Week

✖

It's been nearly two years since Netflix announced that surprise hit series Warrior Nun would be returning for a second season, but now the long wait is almost over. As part of Netflix Geeked Week, the streamer released the official trailer for the second season of Warrior Nun, giving eager fans their first look at what's next for Ava and the Order of the Cruciform Sword as well as revealed that the series will return sometime this winter.

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around Ava, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell that want to find and control her. the series stars Alba Baptista as lead character Ava, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, and Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius. The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Declan as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall, and Charlotte Vega as Zori.

The first season of Warrior Nun ended with some major reveals, namely that not only is the Angel Adriel actually alive, he's also a demon and Father Vincent is actually a follower of Adriel, working with the demon to carry out his work on Earth. In a nutshell, everything that Ava has come to learn has been a lie. It certainly sets up for a potentially explosive Season 2, something that series showrunner Simon Barry teased — literally — back in December 2021 when he shared on social media that he was declaring it a "Holy Hand Grenade" season.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is coming to Netflix this winter. The first season of Warrior Nun is now streaming.

Are you excited for Warrior Nun Season 2? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!