Netflix's One Piece Releases First Look at Live-Action Sets, Concept Art, and New Cast Additions

Netflix is currently working on a brand new live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's massive One Piece franchise, and has released the first look at the sets, concept art and some new cast additions for the currently in the works series! With One Piece recently reaching some huge milestones for both the manga and anime releases (as both have gone far beyond the 1000th entry mark by this point), all eyes have been curiously drawn to the new in the works live-action series with Netflix as it has been steadily getting further together over the course of the last two years especially.

Along with releasing a special behind the scenes look at the new Netflix production during Netflix Geeked Week 2022 (which provides the best look at the actual series yet), there have been more members of the cast announced for the series that's only getting bigger and bigger. Joining the cast of Netflix's new live-action One Piece series (which has yet to confirm an official release date as of this writing) are the likes of the following:

Take a tour inside the massive sets of ONE PIECE, now in production #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/104rCQmXsj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Mantis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala join the cast of Netflix’s live action One Piece. Based on the widely popular series by Eiichiro Oda. pic.twitter.com/lwmoA9FXfa — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 6, 2022

Langley Kirkwood (he/him) is CAPTAIN MORGAN

Celeste Loots (she/her) is KAYA

Alexander Maniatis (he/him) is KLAHADORE

Craig Fairbrass (he/him) is CHEF ZEFF

Steven Ward (he/him) is MIHAWK

Chioma Umeala (she/her) is NOJIKO

They'll be joining the previously announced additions of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as play Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, and Jean Henry as Fullbody. As for initial main staff, Steven Maeda serves as showrunner, producer, and writer while Matt Owens will be serving as executive producer.

Original series creator Eiichiro Oda has been very involved in the production for the new series as well, and previously praised the casting for the Straw Hats with, "Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!" Oda continued, "We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It'll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we'll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we're confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!"

What do you think? How do you feel about the newest additions to One Piece's live-action crew? What are you hoping to see from the new live-action series when it finally premieres on Netflix?