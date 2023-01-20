Alita: Battle Angel Cosplay Perfectly Replicates The Android

The 2019 live-action anime adaptation, Alita: Battle Angel, became a fan-favorite when brought to life by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, with it being hyped for years prior to its theatrical release. While a sequel hasn't been confirmed as of yet, recent press junkets for Avatar: Way of Water, had Cameron and Rodriguez discussing the possibility of an Alita 2, with one cosplayer managing to bring to life the android in such a fashion that it contends with the live-action film's aesthetic.

Late last year, Jon Landau, who had produced the original Alita movie along with the box office juggernaut known as Avatar: The Way of Water, shared a surprising update when it came to the potential sequel. Stating that he had been talking with director Robert Rogriguez about returning to the film's universe, he's hoping that Alita's big comeback won't be as far away as many had originally thought:

"There's a little film called Alita: Battle Angel that we would love to circle back and do a sequel to, and been talking to Robert [Rodriguez] about that and hopefully that comes to fruition."

Alita: Battle Angel Comeback

Instagram Cosplayer Sonia Cosplay took the opportunity to share their take on the android that took the anime world by storm, helping to create one of the most beloved live-action anime adaptations as a devoted fanbase continues to cross their fingers that an Alita: Battle Angel sequel will one day arrive:

Alita is far from the only live-action anime adaptation that has been released over the years, though it is arguably one of the best according to its fanbase. In the past, we've received live-action takes on the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin, Dragon Ball, and countless others, though the quality of them will vary wildly. With Netflix continuing to work on their upcoming One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar The Last Airbender, it seems like the trend will only continue even if Alita does not eventually receive a sequel to her 2019 film.

