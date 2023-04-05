Alita Director Robert Rodriguez Was Born to Make a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Movie

Robert Rodriguez has made a name for himself in Hollywood with films such as Sin City, Machete, Spy Kids, and From Dusk Till Dawn. When it comes to the world of anime, Rodriguez's biggest work might be the live-action adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel, the 2019 film that is often regarded as one of the best adaptations to hit the silver screen. Recently attending the Crunchyroll Awards in Japan, Rodriguez himself not only shared his love of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure but also sported an outfit to honor one of the biggest Joestars.

At present, there has yet to be an official confirmation that an "Alita 2" will hit the big screen in the future, though there are plenty of fans that are hoping to see the robotic heroine make a comeback. Last year, during an interview to promote James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, Alita producer Jon Landau stated that he had talked with Rodriguez about a potential sequel. "Robert [Rodriguez] and I had a conversation about it two weeks ago. We're very excited about that prospect. Alita is a movie that even now having recently like re-watched it for what we had, we're really proud of that movie. And we think that there are more stories to tell with her character and that's why we want to go back to it."

Robert Rodriguez, a Joestar in Training

The Jojo characters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have always sported some of the most unique outfits in the history of anime. In attending this year's Crunchyroll Anime Award, Rodriguez was sporting an outfit to honor Jotaro Kujo, the star of Stardust Crusaders. Appearing in subsequent storylines including Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean, Jotaro has quite the fit throughout all the entries.

Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez), creator of the Spy Kids franchise and director of Alita: Battle Angel, mentioned JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and how he dresses like Jotaro Kujo at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards.



- From "Why Did YOU Come to Japan?" / YOUは何しに日本へ？(April 3, 2023) pic.twitter.com/15DXmOezvZ — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) April 4, 2023

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to hit the silver screen itself later this year, but not with the main series. This May, Rohan At The Louvre will be a continuation of the live-action television series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. At present, the movie has yet to confirm whether it will make its way to North America, though the television series had done the same previously meaning that we most likely will see the film hit the West in the future.

