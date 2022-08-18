Summer Camp Island Creator Furious After HBO Max Removes Series Despite New Season Being Finished

The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery continues to shock the industry with their handling of HBO Max. After cancelling nearly completed projects and laying off staff members, the company announced on Wednesday that it will be removing a bunch of titles from the streaming lineup, including several HBO Max originals. One of the shows getting removed from the service is the acclaimed animated series Summer Camp Island, and its creator is not happy about the news.

Julia Pott, creator of Summer Camp Island, took to Twitter on Wednesday after the news of the HBO Max removals broke. Pott didn't hold back, letting people know just how long the team worked on the series and how hurtful it was to see HBO Max simply discard it.

We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation. We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing! — Julia Pott (@juliapott) August 18, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Pott went on to say that the 20 unaired episodes of Summer Camp Island are the "most beautiful work" of the entire series.

"And we worked through the pandemic to make 20 linear episodes that are our most beautiful work yet," Pott added. "I cannot wait for you to see them. YOU WILL SEE THEM! I will not rest!"

Summer Camp Island is far from the only title being removed from HBO Max this week. The rest of the list includes 12 Dates of Christmas, About Last Night, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Close Enough, Detention Adventure, Dodo, Ellen's Next Great Designer, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, The Fungies!, Generation Hustle, Genera+ion, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Messy Goes to Okido, Mia's Magic Playground, Mighty Magiswords, My Dinner with Herve, My Mom, Your Dad, Odo, OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes, The Ollie & Moon Show, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Select Sesame Street Specials, Make It Big, Make It Small, Share, Squish, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, The Runaway Bunny – Special, Theodosia, Tig n' Seek, Uncle Grandpa, Victor and Valentino, and Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs.