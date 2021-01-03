Here's the Most-Anticipated Anime of Winter 2021

✖

The new year is here, and that means the winter season has arrived for anime. As you can imagine, fans have hyped for what's coming this season as some top-tier shows are returning. And thanks to a recent Anime Corner poll, fans have sounded off on which series are their most-anticipated for the winter cour.

Recently, Anime Corner put out a graphic that contains the results of its winter anime poll. Users were asked to vote for the series they are most excited to watch this winter. And as it turns out, The Promised Neverland season two is ranked at the top spot.

(Photo: Clover Works)

The entire top ten list is dominated by some of anime's biggest series. The second spot goes to Re:Zero season two as its second cour will begin this month. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime hits in fourth place in season two, and The Quintessential Quintuplets season two lands in fifth place.

As for the other returning series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement is picked for sixth place while Log Horizon season three comes in at eighth place. Cells at Work earned ninth place with its second season and Dr. Stone wraps up the top ten with its Stone Wars arc.

The only newcomer on the list is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. The series landed in third place, so this series is obviously a hot topic with fans. This show is slated to debut on January 11 in Japan, and it follows a 34-year-old man who feels unaccomplished in his life and is reborn in a fantasy world after risking his life in his previous life to do some meaningful.

What do you make of this list...? Which shows are you most hyped for in 2021? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.