Crunchyroll Announces First Additions to Winter 2021 Anime Lineup

Crunchyroll has announced the first additions to its anime line up for the Winter 2021 anime season! With December coming to a close and the final anime series wrapping up their runs for the Fall 2020 anime wave, it's already time to look ahead to the next wave of new anime releases. Kicking off in January, there are going to be a ton of new anime compared to the amount of releases this year. Whether it be a result of holding back during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, or productions kicking up once again, the Winter 2021 season is jam-packed.

Crunchyroll has announced their first slate of new and returning series for the Winter 2021 anime season, and it includes a number of fan favorite returns. With series like Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and World Trigger all coming back next month, Crunchyroll is going to have quite a slate. Check out the first announced additions:

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2B - January 6th

So I'm a Spider, So What? - January 8th

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter - January 8th

World Trigger Season 2 - January 9th

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - January 12th

Dr. Stone Season 2 - January 14th

Laid-Back Camp Season 2 - TBD

Anime AzureLane: Slow Ahead! - TBD

Dr. Ramune - Mysterious Disease Specialist - TBD

EX-ARM - TBD

Heaven's Design Team - TBD

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 - TBD

Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure - TBD

True Cooking Master Boy - TBD

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Season 2 - TBD

Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories 8 - TBD

Given The Movie - February 2021

While there are a number of brand new releases coming our way next month, at first glance it seems like the Winter 2021 anime slate will be dominated by sequels. With That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Dr. Stone, Laid-Back Camp, Umamusume: Pretty Derby, World Trigger, The Quintessential Quintuplets and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- all returning for new episodes next month, it's going to be quite a good season for fans of these series!

