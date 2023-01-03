Fairy Tail Star Aya Hirano Addresses Recent Death Threats

In the past five years, anime has risen to all-new heights, and the industry is growing like never before. As the medium spreads across the world, all eyes are on its biggest series, and voice actors are slowly yet surely getting the due they deserve. Of course, VAs have been in the spotlight in Japan for ages, and that attention does bring some unwanted things. And now, one voice actor behind Fairy Tail and Death Note admits they still get death threats over their work.

The update comes from Aya Hirano, one of the industry's best talents. The actress took to Twitter to share her frustration over a recent slew of death threats, and sadly, her experience is far from singular in the industry.

"It's been a while since I shifted my focus to the world of theater, but when I do work in anime, I still get death threats and other things that I should not. Recently, there were several incidents of this, and the police acted without incident. I just want to set a good example for future generations and help spread it overseas [despite] these radical fans," she writes.

"I don't think it's very healthy to work while you feel your life is in danger. The feelings of being scared and not wanting to get involved in the world of anime crush my desire to put on a good performance for fans."

READ MORE: Netflix, Disney, and More: Which Anime Was Streamed the Most in 2022?

For those who don't know Hirano by name, you will most definitely know her voice. The actress has been working since 1998, and she got her big break by voicing Haruhi Suzumiya. She has gone on to voice characters like Misa in Death Note as well as Lucy in Fairy Tail. But after 2010, the star shifted gears to live-action roles on TV and the stage. Still, Hirano does work in anime with her most recent work being Akiba Maid War.

The harassment Hirano faces is certainly hard to understand, but she is not alone in her suffering. Other VAs like Ishikawa Yui and Ito Ayumi have been sent death threats for their work. In the wake of a fan's deadly attack on Kyoto Animation, these threats are taken more seriously than ever, so police were quick to respond to Hirano's call. And in an ideal world, no other VA should have to deal with an attack like this.

HT – Unseen Japan