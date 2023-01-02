Netflix, Disney, and More: Which Anime Was Streamed the Most in 2022?
The new year may be here, but that does not mean we've all left 2022 behind. As we get started with 2023, data is coming out from last year at a steady pace for fans. From top-trending toys to best-selling books, we are learning what was the best of its kind in 2022. And now, new reports from Japan have gone live noting its most-streamed anime series.
And the results? Well, it looks like some clear winners are coming through. Whether new or old, the top-streamed anime shows of 2022 are hard to beat. So if you have not watched them, you better get on it ASAP.
According to Disney+ Japan, its results were clear. Spy x Family led the charge with Summer Time Rendering at hand, but hits like Bleach also ranked in the top ten. You can check out the full list of winners below:
1 – SPY x FAMILY
2 – Summer Time Rendering
3 – Chainsaw Man
4 – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
5 – Bleach
6 – Urusei Yatsura
7 – Jujutsu Kaisen
8 – Demon Slayer
9 – Blue Lock
10 – Attack on Titan
As for Prime Video, it seems Amazon also struck big with Spy x Family. A few other releases like Blue Lock and Lycoris Recoil climbed the charts. And yes, Bocchi the Rock did rank as you can see below:
1-SPY x FAMILY
2-Chainsaw Man
3-Blue Lock
4-Lycoris Recoil
5-My Hero Academia
6-Shin Chan
7-Bleach
8-Made In Abyss
9-Bocchi the Rock!
10-Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
Of course, Netflix has its own top performers, and Spy x Family dominated the list as well. The site also welcomed One Piece and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to the list, so you can check out the full list of winners below:
1-SPY x FAMILY
2-Chainsaw Man
3-Demon Slayer
4-One Piece
5-JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
6-Summer Time Rendering
7- Jujutsu Kaisen
8-Blue Lock
9-Romantic Killer
10-Kingdom
READ MORE: Japanese Game Show Inspires New Anime | Anime Fans Debate Top 2022 Series
Clearly, Japanese audiences were tuning into a variety of shows in 2022. Some of them were new releases while others were returning with sequel seasons. Of course, you cannot deny the sheer power Spy x Family carried with it. The show dominated the conversation in Japan last year, and there is even more to come from the Forger crew. A second season is on the way, and Anya will even be getting her very own movie before long!
What do you think about this 2022 round-up lists? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.