Anime Convention Goes Viral For Being the "Worst" in the Land

Anime is an absolute beast when it comes to pop culture. From television shows to feature films, the industry is living large these days. As you can imagine, the interest in anime is high, and that has put tons of new eyes on the convention circuit. Over the years, some shows have become big names in the game, and now a new anime convention is going viral for being one of the... worst.

The whole thing came to light on TikTok as users began sharing their experiences at a new show in Los Angeles. Anime Nation Fest was advertised as a big gathering for anime lovers in the L.A. Convention Center. Combined with a tattoo show, the anime event roped in vendors from around the area, and things did not go as planned.

Over on TikTok, users like Anime.Co shared their time at the convention as a vendor. It was there fans could watch as the sparse show came together. Netizens were quick to share their surprise at the footage with some going as far as to compare the convention to Tumblr's infamous Dash Con. Other attendees as you can see here notated their interesting experience on Reddit for potential guests.

As for locals, well – they made it clear they hadn't heard of the show save for a few billboards plastered with AI-centric art. "As a socal con local... I can tell you most of the cosplay community heard NOTHING about this con. I blame lack of advertising for sure," one commentator shared.

As for another, they also noted the rise of anime shows in light of the industry's comeuppance. "I've noticed a lot of event organizers trying to capitalize on anime culture and do the bare minimum to actually appeal to that demographic."

With anime on the rise and manga selling out on shelves, it is no secret that interest in the industry is high. But as new blood comes into the business, well – fans are becoming more and more educated on what they deserve from anime conventions.

