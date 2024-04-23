MAPPA Drops Epic Dragon Ball Cameo in Oblivion Battery

In the world of anime, there are few moments more iconic than Goku's transformation into a Super Saiyan. The scene continues to reverberate with audiences to this day whether new or old. Over the years, Dragon Ball's iconic power boost has been parodied time and again. And thanks to MAPPA Studios, Super Saiyan Goku just got one of its best tributes yet.

The whole thing went live this week as Oblivion Battery episode three went live. It was there MAPPA Studios leaned into an impressive easter egg. As you can see below, one scene features a cameo of Super Saiyan Goku, so we get to see how MAPPA would handle the form.

For those curious about this homage, it comes courtesy of Shun Sawai. The artist was asked by the director of Oblivion Battery to animate a Super Saiyan cameo. After the production was given official approval for the gag, MAPPA went forward with its top-tier nod.

Of course, this Super Saiyan tribute is far from the only one Goku has earned. The entire case of Dragon Ball has inspired all sorts of memes with some of the most famous leaning on Yamcha. The martial artist's death inspired a wave of crater cameos over the years. But if you were to ask fans, this Oblivion Battery nod is one of the anime's best.

If you are not familiar with Oblivion Battery, the series debuted in 2018 under Eko Mikawa. The baseball series launched its official anime under MAPPA in April 2024. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read up on Oblivion Battery below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

What do you think about this Dragon Ball easter egg? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!