Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Trailer Released

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest is one of the major Isekai anime franchises set to return later this year, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect from the new episodes with the first trailer for Season 3! Arifureta wrapped up the second season of the TV anime adapting Ryo Shirakome's original light novels back in 2022, and following the release of some OVA specials, it was announced later that year that the anime would be returning for a third season. Now another year later, the new season of episodes are finally getting ready to premiere.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 has been in the works since 2022, but it's unfortunately been very quiet in terms of concrete looks at the new season. Outside of previously confirming a Fall 2024 release, Arifureta fans have been eager to see what the new season could entail. Now the wait for the first real look is finally over as Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 has released its first trailer, and you can check out how it teases a Shea Haulia focused arc below:

Arifureta Season 3 – What to Know

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 is currently slated to release some time later this Fall. Staff updates for the new season have been revealed as well with Akira Iwanaga returning from the second season to direct for studio asread. Shoichi Sato also returns to write the scripts, Chika Kojima returns as character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Takahashi returns to compose the music. Returning voice cast includes Toshinari Fukamachi as Hajime Nagumo, Yuki Kuwahara as Yue, Minami Takahashi as Shea, Yoko Hikasa as Tio Klarus, Saori Onishi as Kaori Shirasaki, Yumiri Hanamori as Shizuku Yaegashi, and Noriko Shibasaki as Liliana S. B. Heiligh.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can now find the first two seasons and OVA specials exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest as such, "Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss."