Anime Crossovers Need To Happen More Often

Throughout the decades of history of anime, many characters have yet to have the opportunity to meet face to face, and that’s something that needs to change as the medium continues to gain popularity thanks to the internet allowing more potential viewers to eyeball countless shows and movies. While we’ve seen some strange crossovers take place in the past in anime, manga, and video games, it’s time for the medium to start diving more into anime characters crossing over with one another.

Some of the biggest crossovers within the world of anime recently came about thanks to the fighting game, Jump Force, which assembled countless characters that appear in Weekly Shonen Jump and not only had them fight one another, but also created a story that somehow packed all these characters alongside one another to fight a common foe. The game itself gave us the opportunity to see Goku and All Might exchanging words while Light Yagami was planning to use his Death Note to change the course of history once again. Needless to say, these events would have been something to see if brought into an animated series.

One of the biggest actual animated crossovers we’ve witnessed was the 2013 special, “Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration Special,” which saw Goku and Monkey D. Luffy actually exchanging blows with one another and eventually becoming friends as a result of this crossover. The three anime franchises worked well at bouncing off one another, proving how even though their worlds might be different, there is definitely room for common ground.

Aside from anime characters interacting with one another, we’ve been able to see the strength in crossovers with bizarre unions of Eastern manga characters with super heroes in the West, with the Avengers facing down the Titans in Attack On Titan and Deadpool recently fighting alongside My Hero Academia’s All Might against the Mad Titan Thanos. Crossovers truly open the doors for new potential stories that can call upon the rich histories of their respective universes, and seeing anime universe collide is something we’d love to see more of in the future.

What anime universes do you want to see unite in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of crossovers.