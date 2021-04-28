Seven Deadly Sins Unveils Official Crossover With Stranger Things

✖

2021 is a big year for The Seven Deadly Sins, with the anime series coming to a close and a new anime movie being released later this summer, but fans of the anime series might be shocked to discover that an official crossover with Netflix's live-action series, Stranger Things, has landed. Via the mobile game, Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the youngsters of Hawkins and the Sins meet face to face as they battle threats from both worlds. While we don't expect a crossover to occur in either the anime or live-action series, this mobile crossover makes for something most fans would never expect.

The mobile game for The Seven Deadly Sins first landed on mobile platforms in Japan in 2019, but only recently made its arrival onto said devices last year, with Stranger Things only being one of many franchises that the game has crossed over with. Anime series such as Attack On Titan, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, and Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World found themselves wrapped in this mobile role-playing game, with the fighting game of The King of Fighters doing the same. Needless to say, it's clear that the Seven Deadly Sins aren't afraid to venture into some strange new territory, if only through its mobile game

The Official Twitter Account for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross shared the details regarding the insane crossover that merges the two worlds in a role-playing game adventure that sees all parties involved battling against Demogorgons and other big threats to reality:

Experience the exclusive release of a new story featuring characters from the Netflix Original Series, STRANGER THINGS

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross X STRANGER THINGS Collaboration begins on April 27th!#7DS #SDSGC #SevenDeadlySins #StrangerThings #ST pic.twitter.com/cDJ6Du7075 — The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (@7DS_en) April 23, 2021

The fourth season of Stranger Things has yet to garner a confirmed release date, but fans are expecting to see the kids of Hawkins return to battle threats from the "Upside Down" in 2022. Following a cliffhanger of a third season that hinted at the return of a big character that had been thought deceased, it's clear that there are plenty of fans that are thrilled to return to Netflix's popular series.

