Anime Crossovers That Need To Happen

Anime crossovers between series aren't a regular occurrence in the medium as most series tend to do their own thing while not visiting separate universes, and while there have been some in the past, we know quite a few series that we would absolutely love to see intersect at some point in the future. From the worlds of Shonen series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Demon Slayer to popular anime franchises that blazed their own trailer such as Mobile Suit Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion, there are simply too many series out there that are begging to cross paths!

Dragon Ball And One Piece (Again) (Photo: Toei Animation) So Goku and the Z Fighters did actually meet the Straw Hat Pirates in a crossover that took place in an animated special known as Dream 9, seeing the worlds of Dragon Ball and One Piece intersect back in 2013. However, a lot has changed since this crossover originally aired and we'd love to see the swashbucklers currently making their way through the country of Wano and the Z-Fighters that now live among the gods in Dragon Ball Super!

Outlaw Star And Trigun (Photo: Sunrise & Madhouse) Outlaw Star and Trigun are two anime franchises that could easily be given sequels after becoming classics and gaining more notoriety thanks to their runs on Cartoon Network's Toonami, so why not give each a comeback with a crossover? The crew of the Outlaw Star would make for a good challenge for Vash the Stampede to escape from

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure And JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Photo: Bandai Namco) Yes, there has definitely been some overlap when it comes to supporting characters from each season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with Jotaro Kujo for example appearing in a number of seasons, but we want more! We want an anime version of the titanic crossover that is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, a video game that brought together nearly every Joestar throughout the series. How would a JoJo like Giorno react to actually meeting his father Dio? How would old man Jonathan react to meeting his younger self from Battle Tendency? So many other questions could be answered in a grand crossover of all the generations!

Demon Slayer And Bleach (Photo: Ufotable & Studio Pierrot) Both Tanjiro and Ichigo have a lot in common, brandishing their swords against supernatural beings and witnessing the heights of their popularity. With Demon Slayer moving toward its end and Bleach looking to revive in the future, what better time than now to have the two series meet and see whose sword would come out on top if demon slayers fought against the Soul Society?

Naruto And My Hero Academia (Photo: Studio Bones & Studio Pierrot) A school full of ninjas versus a school full of super heroes? Sounds like a match made in heaven. While we aren't sure if the crossover should involve Naruto or his son Boruto squaring off against Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A, we're sure it would still make for an amazing meeting of the franchises should they enter one another's universes!

Rising Of The Shield Hero And Sword Art Online (Photo: Kinema Citrus & A-1 Pictures) While The Rising Of The Shield Hero doesn't exactly take place within a digital world, it certainly has a number of the same aesthetics of Sword Art Online and the protagonists of Kirito and Naofumi may be very different from one another, but would make for a very interesting story were they to meet!