Anime Expo 2022 Revises COVID Vaccination and Testing Requirements
Anime Expo is making the jump back to in person this year, and the big event is in less than a month. For those unaware, the massive convention is one of the biggest in the anime industry, and the Los Angeles-based event has been strictly digital since the pandemic began. Now, Anime Expo has announced a massive change to its attendance requirements regarding COVID-19, and it seems guests aren't too pleased by the situation.
The update comes straight from Anime Expo as the convention shared a post on Twitter this afternoon. It was there fans learned the 2022 event has updated its Health and Safety Protocols standards so that COVID vaccination proof or negative test results are needed to attend.
We have updated our COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. While face coverings will still be required inside the LACC, we will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for entry. More information is available here: https://t.co/H5Oe6HnQcD pic.twitter.com/8BTY7H07mH— Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 8, 2022
"While face coverings will still be required inside the LACC, we will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for entry," the event's new statement reads. "Face coverings must fit snugly and properly, full covering your nose and mouth, and secure under your chin."
This update is effective as of June 8th according to the Anime Expo website. Previously, the event informed guests that masks would be required alongside proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test. Now, only masks are required, and you can see guests are signaling their frustrations over the last-minute change online.
This decision comes as Los Angeles county combats an ongoing surge of COVID cases following an April low. The week-average cast load for the county numbers 4,600+ at this time with deaths averaging at six in the same time frame. For more information about COVID in Los Angeles, you can visit the CDC's official website here.
What do you think about this attendance update? Does this make you more or less likely to attend the event next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
This seems like an amazing idea with covid cases going up— Bluesy Fluesy (@fluesy_bluesy) June 8, 2022
Changing safety precautions to be LESS PROTECTIVE 23 days out while area cases are on the rise?— Elfie 🐈⬛ (@ElfGrove) June 8, 2022
Y'all offering full refunds or rollovers?
Supremely shitty to bait and switch health and safety requirements only a month before the con. Especially shitty when you have "All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges" policy.— Sean Lannon (@ResistNormal) June 8, 2022
Why make an event of this scale less safe for attendees three weeks before it starts?— Traditional Godzilla Violence (@equimanthorn_) June 8, 2022
Incredibly disappointing to see this change a month out from the con when folks were relying on multiple levels of protections to avoid catching a debilitating virus while packed inside like sardines 😓— Stardust Strings ✨🧶 (@StardustStrngs) June 8, 2022
Boo this sucks. Please at least enforce the mask requirement— ☆~☆~☆~ (^▪^) (@RTSLightning) June 8, 2022
This is unacceptable. I’m set to table there in like 3 weeks. It’s too late to pull out and you guys know it. How dare you.— RJ Palmer (@arvalis) June 8, 2022
You are putting people's lives in danger with this. Lives shouldn't be at risk for the sake of money.
Rethink this and do the right thing.— 🇵🇷 EllyBErries⁷🏳️🌈 (@ellyberries) June 8, 2022