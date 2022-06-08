Anime Expo 2022 Revises COVID Vaccination and Testing Requirements

By Megan Peters

Anime Expo is making the jump back to in person this year, and the big event is in less than a month. For those unaware, the massive convention is one of the biggest in the anime industry, and the Los Angeles-based event has been strictly digital since the pandemic began. Now, Anime Expo has announced a massive change to its attendance requirements regarding COVID-19, and it seems guests aren't too pleased by the situation.

The update comes straight from Anime Expo as the convention shared a post on Twitter this afternoon. It was there fans learned the 2022 event has updated its Health and Safety Protocols standards so that COVID vaccination proof or negative test results are needed to attend.

"While face coverings will still be required inside the LACC, we will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for entry," the event's new statement reads. "Face coverings must fit snugly and properly, full covering your nose and mouth, and secure under your chin."

This update is effective as of June 8th according to the Anime Expo website. Previously, the event informed guests that masks would be required alongside proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test. Now, only masks are required, and you can see guests are signaling their frustrations over the last-minute change online.

This decision comes as Los Angeles county combats an ongoing surge of COVID cases following an April low. The week-average cast load for the county numbers 4,600+ at this time with deaths averaging at six in the same time frame. For more information about COVID in Los Angeles, you can visit the CDC's official website here.

What do you think about this attendance update? Does this make you more or less likely to attend the event next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

