Anime Expo Previews Exclusive My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter Funkos

Anime Expo is on the horizon, and that means Funko is ready to bring out some special goodies for fans. After all, the event is being held in person for the first time since COVID-19 came around. A new report has confirmed My Hero Academia and Hunter x Hunter will lift up the convention exclusive Funko Pops, and collectors will want to nab them ASAP.

The update comes from Twitter courtesy of Funko Finderz. It turns out Anime Expo will host two exclusive Funko pieces for collectors. Hunter x Hunter is getting its own Pop, and My Hero Academia will get a similar treatment with its 2-in-1 pack.

https://twitter.com/funkofinderz/status/1532155570983141377?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, Gentle Criminal and La Brava are taking over the two-pack. My Hero Academia introduced the characters back in season four, and they have gone on to form a cult following. This means plenty of fans will be vying for the picks, and the same goes for Hunter x Hunter with Killua Zoldyck. After all, the series is back in the headlines right now all thanks to its production resuming. So if you need more Hunter x Hunter merchandise, this figure should do the trick.

According to current reports, both of these items will be available for purchase at Anime Expo as expected. Hot Topic and Box Lunch will also have dibs on these figures at a later date. My Hero Academia‘s pack is expected to go with Hot Topic while Killua gives Box Lunch his seal of approval.

Will you be nabbing either of these exclusive Funko figures for your collection? Or do you have others on your wishlist right now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.