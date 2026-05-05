Anime Fans Are Heartbroken One of The Biggest Series Isn’t Streaming Anywhere

In this age of streaming, old and new anime series alike have found numerous homes. Streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE, Hulu, and HBO Max are just a few examples of platforms for the ever-growing medium. Unfortunately, there has been one anime adaptation that currently cannot be streamed anywhere, and considering how big said series is amongst the anime community, it’s a tragedy that the BONES production is nowhere to be found. Taking to social media, countless anime fans are attempting to bring back the story of the Elric brothers, which has been missing in action while its remake marches on.

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Fullmetal Alchemist’s original anime adaptation is nowhere to be found in the streaming world, despite the popularity of the franchise. While Netflix and Crunchyroll currently house Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, with the former even housing the live-action movies focusing on Edward and Alphonse, the same can’t be said for its predecessor. There were quite a few differences between the original anime and its remake, one of the biggest being that the first series had to have a different ending from the manga. This was thanks to Fullmetal Alchemist’s manga ending prior to the conclusion of its anime adaptation, though luckily, Brotherhood stuck far closer to the source material. You can check out the fan campaign to bring back Fullmetal Alchemist’s first television show below.

there is no legal way to watch 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist…🫠 we are losing the ancient texts!!!!!!!! — ¡tortilla-117!✨️ (@Tortilla_Senpai) May 3, 2026

Like why aren't they available on 4k bluray??? It's infuriating — GNARFIELD 🍣🥃 (@Nintendont_64) May 4, 2026

I recommend watching it if anyone finds the opportunity. It’s my favourite of the FMA series and the late game story is incredible, very different to the manga. I can only watch mine if I crack open this sculpture of the Gate for the blu-rays inside haha. Maybe I will! pic.twitter.com/r62ZVzoU5Q — PopcornComet (@PopcornComet) May 4, 2026

The Legacy of Fullmetal Alchemist

studio bones

There has yet to be an official reason released as to why the original Fullmetal Alchemist isn’t available to stream in North America, though it is coming back, thanks to Amazon in Japan. Next month, Amazon Prime Video is bringing back the original series in the East, while also planning to house both the remake and the anime films released as a part of the franchise. The anime classics will hit Amazon in Japan beginning on May 8th, so fingers crossed that this might mean that the West will eventually see the original series make a comeback.

Luckily, while Edward and Alphonse’s original anime adaptation might be missing in action, Hiromu Arakawa’s works are still being animated to this day. Earlier this year, Arakawa’s latest story, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, was brought to life by Studio BONES, presenting a world that is quite unlike that of the Elric brothers. While the story of “Left and Right” might be far different from Hirmou’s world of alchemy, her art style is apparent throughout. The manga first began in 2021 and is still releasing new chapters to this day, meaning that we are, most likely, in for years of anime should BONES continue. Currently, anime viewers are still in the throes of this daemon-filled series, so it will ultimately be interesting to see if the community deems the Shadow Realm as a proper successor to its alchemic forebearer.

What do you think of the original Fullmetal Alchemist being unable to be streamed in North America? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!