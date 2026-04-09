5 Best Spring 2026 Anime Series, Ranked by Their Premieres

Spring 2026 has begun, bringing dozens of fresh new anime. While many returning series are debuting new seasons, the most highly anticipated are those that have newly premiered. In just the first ten days, dozens of new anime have already aired, but naturally, not all of them have stood out.

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From this wide selection, we have picked the top five best new anime series of Spring 2026 that stand out with their premieres. The lineup ranges from magical adventures to stories that perfectly capture the season. Here’s how the five arguably best anime currently airing rank based on their premieres.

5) Agents of the Four Seasons

Image courtesy of Wit Studio

Agents of the Four Seasons is the only anime on this list that is thematically tied to the Spring season, which is exactly what makes it stand out among the top anime currently airing. However, its premise goes beyond a simple fantasy or mild romance typical of spring-themed stories, instead exploring how the seasons themselves hold powerful influence.

The narrative centers on four entities representing the seasons, beginning with the absence of Spring for over a decade. Its return to one region and the impact it has on the characters are effectively highlighted in the premiere. The first episode also makes it clear that the story will explore themes such as love, betrayal, and conflict, making Agents of the Four Seasons a fitting Spring anime with a strong premiere.

4) Akane-banashi

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Akane-banashi, stemming from Shueisha’s Shonen Jump, had strong potential to deliver with its premiere, and it’s safe to say it exceeded expectations. With a distinct narrative that strays from the typical shonen formula and leans more into a sports competition drama, its premiere immediately stands out.

The main highlight of the premiere is its core premise, rakugo, the traditional Japanese comedic performance art, which once again showcases the richness of the country’s culture. With a female lead whose journey begins with avenging her father while carrying on his legacy in the art, Akane-banashi couldn’t have asked for a better start.

3) Daemons of the Shadow Realms

©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI

There are only a few anime that have the ability to catch viewers off guard, and Daemons of the Shadow Realms does exactly that. The series’s premiere initially begins in a setting that suggests a rural world where technology has yet to advance. With Yuru and Asa, twins bound by an enigmatic fate since birth, it feels like a fantastical story rooted in supernatural elements.

However, in the latter half, the premiere takes an unexpected turn that completely shifts the perception of the anime. While several elements draw you in, the biggest hook is the direction the story takes, one that is sure to keep viewers coming back. Yuru’s supernatural journey to save his twin sister while uncovering the truth becomes one of the most standout narratives of the season.

2) Nippon Sangoku

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

Nippon Sangoku is arguably the most unique anime currently airing this season, and its impressive premiere is a big reason why. Set in a futuristic era where the nation is divided into three warring territories, society has regressed significantly, making survival difficult for its people.

At the center is Aoteru Misumi, who possesses vast historical knowledge of both the nation and the world, yet desires a quiet life. However, an incident changes everything, leading Misumi to vow to reshape the nation and take control. The series begins with a compelling and distinctive concept, but it is the protagonist’s determination in the face of this incident that makes it truly engaging. As a premiere, it stands out as a near-perfect start that will keep fans coming back for more.

1) Witch Hat Atelier

Image Courtesy of BUG Films

Witch Hat Atelier was the most highly anticipated anime of this Spring, and its premiere more than confirms why. The opening makes it clear that it is a coming-of-age story centered around a female protagonist. However, it is the series’ premise of magic and its enchanting elements that truly elevate the anime to another level.

The series beautifully presents the use of magic and how Coco’s life takes a turn after an incident while performing it. Bug Films has truly elevated the source material. One of the reasons Witch Hat Atelier stands out is that it premiered with two episodes, enhancing an already strong start and laying a stronger foundation for viewers to follow. Its premiere is so impressive that it wouldn’t be surprising if it becomes the best new anime of the Spring, and perhaps even of the year, as it clearly shows immense potential.

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