Anime Fans Share Their Favorite Series Of 2019

2019 was a big year for anime, with the likes of Demon Slayer, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Dr. Stone, and Vinland Saga making their introductions, and returning series such as My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, and Food Wars hitting the small screens and fans took the opportunity to share their thoughts on what were the biggest arrivals of last year! 2020 has certainly been no slouch in the world of anime with the likes of Pokemon Journeys arriving and a number of other series continuing, we're excited to see what the rest of the year has in store!

What was your favorite new anime of 2019? What was your favorite season of a returning anime that arrived last year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!