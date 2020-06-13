Anime Fans Share Their Favorite Series Of 2019
2019 was a big year for anime, with the likes of Demon Slayer, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Dr. Stone, and Vinland Saga making their introductions, and returning series such as My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, and Food Wars hitting the small screens and fans took the opportunity to share their thoughts on what were the biggest arrivals of last year! 2020 has certainly been no slouch in the world of anime with the likes of Pokemon Journeys arriving and a number of other series continuing, we're excited to see what the rest of the year has in store!
What was your favorite new anime of 2019? What was your favorite season of a returning anime that arrived last year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!
The New Boys
2019 was a good year for anime man. We was eating Fr! 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/iNZtt4V8Sv— ryoichi (๑･̑◡･̑๑)🧛🏾♂️ (@RyoichiWeirdo) June 12, 2020
Wit Studio Out Here
Gotta add these two! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GcXWfa55ZF— ryoichi (๑･̑◡･̑๑)🧛🏾♂️ (@RyoichiWeirdo) June 12, 2020
Good Long List
Facts. A list of some 2019 anime series I enjoyed and recommend:
Beastars— Son of a Booth (@SonofaBooth1) June 12, 2020
Fire Force
Hi-Score Girl S2
Dororo
Dr. Stone
Food Wars S4
A Certain Scientific Accelerator
A Cautious Hero: He is Overpowered but Overly Cautious
Danmachi S3
How Heavy are the Dumbells you lift!
Never Forget
Why is everyone forgetting about the promised neverland😭🙄— Kasane Kotori (#1 phos stan) (@Housekinocooli1) June 13, 2020
2019 Was Wano Year
Not to mention the Wano arc started in 2019 😍— Wōden (@Wodencreativ) June 12, 2020
Mob Arrived As Well
How you gonna forget about the true best anime of 2019: Mob Psycho 100 season 2— Ahtni (@Ahtni1) June 13, 2020
Dr. Stone Will Return
I miss dr stone 😔 pic.twitter.com/ZZ7Gx41z7L— Faizan (@Faizanistan) June 13, 2020
