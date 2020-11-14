Anime Fans Share Series That Will Make You Smarter
While there are more than a few anime franchises that focus on fighting and life or death scenarios, there are also introspective series that will make you think about a myriad of topics, and anime fans have taken to social media to discuss what their favorite franchises are that will "make you smarter". With fans offering a number of different options, there are plenty of anime series out there that take the opportunity to provoke serious emotional responses from their audiences!
Anime That Will Raise Your IQ pic.twitter.com/jSoPjSkL1U— Anime Tweets (@ZoldyckSzn) November 13, 2020
What anime do you believe makes you smarter after watching it? What is your favorite introspective anime franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of intelligent anime!
Conan The Detective
Detective Conan is my top watch anime since it was televised domestically way back when I was just a kid like my peers and even until now. I couldn't miss a case which involves "perfect crimes" 'cause nobody escapes Shinichi Kudo's investigatory exposé.— EmJay Galo (@EmJayGalo_12) November 14, 2020
ESPECIALLY
Especially Erased 😭— ❀ (@Gardenofanime) November 13, 2020
We Most Certainly Didn't Forget
u forgot one pic.twitter.com/xvib0CKTLe— 🥩 || COMMISSIONS OPEN! (@CryptidKingz) November 14, 2020
It's A Stone World
Dr. Stone taught me everything about science than school 😭🧪— anime tweets (@Shounenworld) November 13, 2020
It's All About The Cars
Anime that will help you in Forza. pic.twitter.com/DL7aOMoRoz— 📺ЯoɹɹƎ ɯǝʇsʎގ lɐʇɐℲ📺 (@fatal5ystem) November 14, 2020
Monster Is A Winner
Monster isab masterpiece. I wish they would animate his other manga like Pluto and Billy Bat pic.twitter.com/T0B3n7j45N— SeanHiruki2 (@Hiruki2Sean) November 14, 2020
Mechs Make You Think
Code geass isn’t up there and I’m disappointed— OZZII (@ozziidagoat) November 14, 2020
Definitely Death Note
I wanted death note like 10 times and I am still dumb 😭— SoboKing (@SoboKing221) November 14, 2020