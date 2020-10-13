Death Note Cosplay Highlights Ryuk In Time For Halloween

✖

Death Note's main story might have ended years ago, with the shinigami known as Ryuk leaving the side of Light Yagami to a terrible death, but fans still consider it one of the greatest anime series ever created and one fan has put together an impressive cosplay that brings the winged demon back to the forefront. Ryuk had a tremendous addiction to apples, contorting his body into pretzels if he isn't able to consume the juicy fruit, which Light would feed him on the regular when he was attempting to change the world in the name of his alter ego, "Kira".

Recently, Ryuk made a return appearance in a one chapter sequel to Death Note, which was a manga that followed a new character who inherited the killer notebook in Minoru Tanaka. Unlike Light, Minoru doesn't want to change the world and kill criminals, but rather simply is attempting to sell the Death Note to make him rich! The story itself even manages to incorporate President Donald Trump at one point, with the notebook winding up in his hands following the United States purchasing the Death Note. While Minoru's fate is not exactly a happy one, it proves that there is still an interest in this world created by Tsugumi Ohba!

Instagram Cosplayer Beat By Dime shared this impressive make-up administration that re-creates the shinigami that was made famous by Death Note and will surely appear down the line in a number of different places, whether it be in a sequel or spin-off series:

