Death Note's Creator Tried Their Hand at Star Wars Once

✖

Death Note recently returned with a new solo story that appeared in a one-shot manga chapter that took a look at a new wielder of the terrifying book that made the anime a success, and it seems as if fans have re-discovered the creators of the series' love for a certain intergalactic franchise in Star Wars! Though there has been no news or rumors about Death Note making a comeback via an anime series or movie, it's clear that the franchise will remain one of the classic series within the medium of anime moving forward!

The creator of Death Note, Takeshi Obata, has created a seriously ingenious anime series with the tale of Light Yagami, a high schooler who comes across a notebook that allows him to kill anyone that he writes the name of within it. Over the course of the anime series, Light plays a game of cat and mouse with the likes of the police of Japan, as well as the enigmatic detective known as L. Joined by the original harbinger of the Death Note, Ryuk, Light attempts to change the world by creating the persona of "Kira", an avenging angel who focuses his genocidal tendencies toward those he considers "evil".

Twitter User TheOtaking shared this little known piece of art from Takeshi Obata that sees the Death Note creator lending his talents to the world of George Lucas' Star Wars, painting Anakin and Padme from their appearances in Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith:

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith - George Lucas - 2005 Illustration made by Takeshi Obata (Death Note, Hikaru no Go, ...) pic.twitter.com/aiHXdRWaTv — Otaku's Art (@TheOtaking) September 28, 2020

Though the future of Star Wars' movies are still a mystery following the arrival of Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney+ is planning to unveil the second season of The Mandalorian that will give fans the next long awaited installment of Baby Yoda! While Death Note released a new chapter that followed a new protagonist who had come into possession of the notebook, we're crossing our fingers that we might see this new story translated into an anime adaptation at some point in the future.

What do you think of this take on Star Wars via the art of Death Note's creator? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ryuk and Light!