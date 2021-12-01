My Hero Academia Is Dominating Tumblr’s Anime Year in Review

It is easy to find people talking about anime these days, and you can find a bunch of them on Tumblr. In fact, the blogging site is one of the premier places to talk about their favorite series and manga titles. Of course, that means Tumblr likes to track which franchises are doing the best, and it turns out that Izuku Midoriya is beating out everyone where popularity is concerned.

The update comes from Tumblr itself as the site began rolling out its year in review for 2021. Today, the site gave users insights into its most popular anime topics, and My Hero Academia is thriving.

According to Tumblr, My Hero Academia came in first place amongst all anime and manga series this year. In fact, it even ranked on the site’s top 21 topics overall. The superhero anime landed in tenth place overall, beating out BTS, Star Wars, Bucky Barnes, and more.

As for the rest of the anime list, Jujutsu Kaisen came in second lace before Haikyuu hit up the third spot. SK8 the Infinity was a new addition to the list this year, but fans are hardly surprised it got fourth place given how big its anime has become. In fifth place, Attack on Titan secured its spot before Naruto and One Piece followed. And to wrap things up, the final three spots went to Mo Dao Zu Sui, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Tokyo Revengers.

When it comes to Tumblr’s top characters, My Hero Academia led the anime list with three picks. Dabi, Midoriya Izuku, and Bakugo Katsuki took the top spots. Levi Ackerman, Gojo Satoru, Wei Wuxian, and Lan Wangji carried the list forward. My Hero Academia returns to the list with Todoroki Shoto and Aizawa Shoto before Reki Kyan took hold of tenth place.

Clearly, the anime fandom is doing well on Tumblr, and its tastes seem to mirror those on Twitter. There may be less chatter about Goku on the site, but Izuku’s reputation spreads fear and wide. So if you need more My Hero Academia content, Tumblr might be the place you’re looking for.

What do you make of Tumblr's year in review? Do your anime picks for the year line up with this list?