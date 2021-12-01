My Hero Academia Reveals the Villains’ Updated Roster

My Hero Academia has updated fans on the villain’s current roster with the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is gearing up for the next phase of its Final Act, and total war between the heroes and villains is looming on the horizon. All For One and Tomura Shigaraki’s fight with the American Pro Hero, Star and Stripe, might have delayed the villains’ plans due to the unexpected loss of New Order’s power, but the villains really are not that much worse for wear compared to the losses the heroes have taken.

The newest chapter of the series sees All Might break down just how much the odds are stacked against the few heroes who are still fighting the good fight, and unfortunately it’s looking much bleaker every day. The full break down of who the villains have on their side compared to the dwindling hero side sure is eye-opening, and it’s clear that Izuku Midoriya and the others will be needing to work that much harder in order to prevail against such an overwhelming threat coming their way.

Chapter 335 of the series sees All Might updating Class 1-A on Star and Stripe’s death, and here he reveals what exactly they’re up against as they get ready for another all out war. All Might names the full threats as Tomura Shigaraki, All For One, Dabi, Himiko Toga, the six Near High-Ends that survived the Paranormal Liberation Front War, the final remnants of the actual Paranormal Liberation Front, the escaped convicts from Tartarus yet to be captured, and what’s even more distressing is that more allies will join their side every day.

This list doesn’t include the likes of Spinner, or some of the other key villains, but it’s clear that the villains have a huge numbers advantage when compared to the thinning ranks of the heroes who are left fighting in this chaotic new world and are continually tired and weary under the weight of all of this pressure. Not only that, but everyone on the heroes’ side might not be who they say they are. It’s a lot of things to worry about for the war to come.

What do you think of these stacked odds between the villains and heroes? Are you curious to see full on war break out soon?