What Are The Next Big Anime Franchises For The Future?

With animes like The Promised Neverland, Demon Slayer, and Attack On Titan coming to an end, there's going to be a pretty big power vacuum that new anime franchises will be able to leverage into boosting their status within the medium and we have some idea of what upcoming, and current, anime series will be able to take the reins of the medium moving forward. While the likes of One Piece, My Hero Academia, Boruto, and Dragon Ball Super are still at the top of the heap, there is definitely room at the top for several of the new comers to take on the spotlight. What anime series do you think will be the most popular following the end of the some of the bigger anime series in circulation today? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the next big thing!

Jujutsu Kaisen (Photo: Studio MAPPA) Debuting later this year from Studio MAPPA, the same animation house that is responsible for the fourth season of Attack On Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen follows a group of high schoolers that are dragged into the world of fighting "curses" and the monstrous figures that come with them. Long being a manga Shonen series that had yet to receive an anime adaptation, the story focuses on Yuuji, a young man who comes into contact with a cursed finger that drops him right into the supernatural world. Taking a page from the likes of Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely looking to fill the spot that these series left.

Tower Of God (Photo: Crunchyroll) One of the biggest "Crunchyoll Originals" on the list, Tower of God has already acquired a big fan based in its early episodes, looking to wrap its first season by focusing on warriors that are attempting to have their dreams come true by scaling the tower that is filled with other combatants, monsters, and other life threatening obstacles. As the series focuses on Twenty Fifth Bam, an unexpected combatant who entered into the tower in search of his friend, Rachel, who has entered into the strange environment.

Chainsaw Man (Photo: Viz Media) While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure doesn't appear to be ending any time soon, it has opened the door for more strange series to become household names and perhaps there are no weirder series out there than Chainsaw Man. Following the unfortunate protagonist of Denji, who works for the yakuza to help pay off his debt to them, the young man finds himself merging with his "pet devil" to become the titular Chainsaw Man. While an anime series hasn't been confirmed as of yet, rumors are beginning to swirl that it will be confirmed sooner rather than later!

God Of High School (Photo: Crunchyroll) The God of High School is another Crunchyroll Original that is debuting this year, focusing on hard hitting battles ala Baki The Grappler and Dragon Ball Super, with a number of different characters attempting to win the titular title! Debuting next month, this is definitely looking to take a spot for one of the big fight focused franchises in the world of anime today!