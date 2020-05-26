Chainsaw Man Reportedly Getting Anime Adaptation

✖

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been one of the big recent hits of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now it looks like it's gearing up for an anime adaptation of its own! The last two years have seen a notable rise in anime adaptations taking on recent hits of Shonen Jump. These rookies such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and The Promised Neverland have gone on to major success with their anime debuts, so now the pool of new blood from 2018 is starting to get their due.

One many fans have been asking for is Chainsaw Man, a particularly brutal series full of violent yet cartoonish imagery that stands out from the rest of the works in the magazine overall. According to a new report from YonkouProductions, who has a strong track record of reporting new anime announcements before their official reveal (and who you can find on Twitter here), Chainsaw Man is on the fast track for an adaptation.

Unfortunately, there aren't too many concrete details about this reported anime adaptation outside of the fact that it potentially exists and is on the way "soon." But news of an anime adaptation would fall in line with many of the recent pick ups like Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, and potentially even Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki's act-age too.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Like many reports of this ilk, it's best to tread cautiously until an official announcement is made one way or the other. Chainsaw Man initially released in 2018, and was one of the many series brought over to the United States as part of Viz Media's "Jump Start" initiative alongside other major hits like act-age and Jujutsu Kaisen, two series that will also potentially be getting an anime within the next year or so.

Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is exactly what its title says it is. Following a lonely and broke young boy named Denji who one day fuses with his demon puppy, Denji transforms into the bloody Devil hunter named Chainsaw Man to fight against various threats in search of the deadliest entity of all, the Gun Devil.

Are you hoping Chainsaw Man gets an anime adaptation too? What do you think of the manga's run thus far? What are you hoping to see in the anime if it does get officially confirmed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

