Attack on Titan Creator Teases Tone for Next Project

Attack on Titan will soon be reaching its end, and series creator Hajime Isayama is already thinking about what to do for his next big project. In a recent interview with the creator, Isayama revealed that he estimates that there is only about "five percent" of the story left for the manga. But when the manga comes to an end, fans will definitely be curious as to what the famed creator would follow up a series like Attack on Titan with. It turns out that he's already begun thinking about the tone of his next work.

In the interview with Japanese TV station TBS, Hajime Isayama revealed that if he wanted to do a new series after Attack on Titan comes to an end he would want to craft a black comedy. Fans are worried what Isayama means by "if" in this particular statement as they would want the creator to jump into a new series, but he probably would want a nice long break.

A black comedy series would also make sense as a new series from the prominent creator as not only would it provide a much different tone compared to Attack on Titan's intense epic, but it certainly would capitalize on the creator's darker tone of humor already evident in the current series. Fans have spotted several humorous moments throughout the years, and it's not always in the form of typical jokes.

Seems like if Hajime Isayama wanted to do another manga, it will be a Black Comedy. pic.twitter.com/DR5619UdOn — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 6, 2020

Throughout Attack on Titan's run, Isayama has not only included cameos from famous faces like the cast of Game of Thrones, the stars of Better Call Saul, and more. He's snuck in various Internet memes and gags into the design for many of the Titans over the years, and many fans have noted how it has several darkly comedic moments already.

If Isayama chooses to flex this muscle even more so for whatever he works on next, it's sure to be a hit with fans just as much as this series has been. But what do you think? What kind of series would you want to see Hajime Isayama work on next? How do you think Attack on Titan will bring everything to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

