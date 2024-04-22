Anime's Top 20 Theme Songs as Ranked by Global Fans

Over the years, anime has helped change the music industry in Japan. A number of hit artists saw their fame rocket after they provided tracks for anime's top-watched titles. Now, the crew at Asahi TV has moved forward with a big poll to find out which anime songs are known the best, and it polled nearly 2,000 fans from outside of Japan to get some data.

As it turns out, the big survey brought in tons of information, and a list of the top 20 anime songs was posted. So as some might have guessed already, the list was spearheaded by Neon Genesis Evangelion in all its glory.

Yes, it seems the classic anime managed to win the poll. "A Cruel Angel's Thesis" was listed as the top anime song by the fans surveyed. The song has been a classic since the iconic sci-fi anime launched. Over the decades, the opening of Evangelion has become legendary itself, and it remains one of Japan's most-performed tracks at karaoke even to this day.

As for the rest of the list, well – we get a solid mix of new anime tracks and classics. The poll put Oshi no Ko in second place with "Idol" by Yaosobi. As for the top ten, projects like Voltes V, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece were all listed. So for those wanting to know what this rundown learned about anime's top tracks, you can read it in full below:

1. A Cruel Angel's Thesis (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

2. Idol (Oshi no Ko)

3. The Voltes V Song (Voltes V)

4. Unravel (Tokyo Ghoul)

5. Kick Back (Chainsaw Man)

6. Blue Bird (Naruto Shippuden)

7. SPECIALZ (Jujutsu Kaisen)

8. We Are! (One Piece)

9. Again (Fullmetal Alchemist)

10. Ao no Sumika (Jujutsu Kaisen)

11. Samurai Heart [Some Like it Hot] (Gintama)

12. Gurenge (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

13. Cha-La Head-Cha-la (Dragon Ball Z)

14 (Tie). Butter-Fly (Digimon Adventure)

14 (Tie). Silhouette (Naruto Shippuden)

16. Kaikai Kitan (Jujutsu Kaisen)

17. Tank! (Cowboy Bebop)

18. Akuma no Ko (Attack on Titan)

19. Shinzō wo Sasageyo (Attack on Titan)

20. Guren no Yumiya (Attack on Titan)

What do you think about this list of top anime songs?