Astro Boy Goes Viral After Inspiring One of Anime's Best Cosplays

Astro Boy has more than earned its reputation as the father of modern anime. Back in 1952, the sci-fi series came to life under Osamu Tezuka, and the industry found itself new life. Astro Boy became a hit with readers, and in 1963, the series made its move to anime. These days, the world looks at Astro Boy with nothing but admiration, and one fan is putting fresh eyes on the superhero series thanks to an epic cosplay.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of Molotov Bailey and Masterness. The former is a truly talented cosplayer who hit up Dragon Con last year with an intense look. They did a realistic cosplay of Astro Boy with high tech included, and as you can see below, the look is downright impressive.

"This was the most unique cosplay at Dragoncon. When I first saw it. I thought it was a robot being remote controlled. The movements were so bizarre and cool to see in person," videographer Masterness shared.

Clearly, this take on Astro Boy is on another level, and according to fans, it is one of the most impressive in anime's history. It nails a specific aesthetic that both merges with Astro Boy while modernizing Tezuka's vision. The cyberpunk take on Astro Boy has earned millions of views, and the sick cosplay proves the sci-fi classic is as good today as ever.

If you are not familiar with Astro Boy, the classic tale can be found on Amazon as well as Tubi. So for more info on Tezuka's industry shaking series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Can a robot have a soul? Built by a brilliant scientist to replace his lost son, but with powers beyond imagination, Astro Boy fights for the oppressed and helpless, whether they be human, alien, or robot."

What do you think about this uncanny take on Astro Boy? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!