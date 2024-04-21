One Piece Wraps Luffy's Lucci Rematch With Epic Animation

One Piece has worked hard for its recent renaissance. The show has been on the air for more than 20 years, and still, the shonen icon is pulling out new tricks. With help from Toei Animation, One Piece has crossed big barriers with its artwork in recent years. And this week, the studio went all out to bring Luffy's rematch against Lucci to an end.

As you can see below, the whole thing came to light in One Piece this weekend. Fans were reunited with Luffy as the captain of the Straw Hat pirates went toe-to-toe against Lucci. Using Gear 5, Luffy has been fighting tooth and nail to take down Lucci, but his foe is no pushover. After all, Lucci has awakened his Devil Fruit, and that power led to one of One Piece's best rematches to date.

BROOOOOOOOOO HOLY SHIT THE ANIMATION IS FUCKING CRAZY#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/XMnwAfXEQw — d0nut | 悲哀 (@d0nut2x) April 21, 2024

Clearly, Toei Animation went all out for the fight, and this new episode brings the clash to an end. Lucci did his best to stand against Luffy, but at this point, the battle's outcome was hardly surprising. Luffy managed to come out with the win after some wild Gear 5th maneuvers. The pirate is getting used to his Awakened Zoan form, and honestly? Fans are still guessing on what it will do next.

If you are not caught up with One Piece's current saga, the series has moved into its final hour. The manga began trekking through its final saga over a year ago, and there is no end in sight. The One Piece anime has caught up to the saga in the wake of Wano's awesome finale, of course. Now, the Straw Hat crew has found itself situated on Egghead Island with a former ally of the world government, and Luffy is determined to keep the Five Elders from wiping out Dr. Vegapunk.

Want to know more about One Piece? No sweat! You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details if you're ready to start the series:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

