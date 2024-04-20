Kaiju No. 8 Anime Opening, Ending Released: Watch

Kaiju No. 8 is here, and the hit anime series is on the rise after just two episodes. With a solid launch on hand, all eyes are on Kaiju No. 8 to see where the show goes next. To mark its second episode this week, the team at Production I.G. released the opening and ending themes for Kaiju No. 8. And after watching the two, we can confirm they are nothing alike.

As you can see above, the opening for Kaiju No. 8 is absolutely wild as it uses 3D animation in full. The opening, which uses a new track by Yungblud, is the definition of mesmerizing. A slew of 3D animation weaves the opening together with bright colors, and some terrifying titans are brought to life by the shifting array. To be frank, the opening for Kaiju No. 8 is unlike anything in the industry right now, so it is worth a watch.

When it comes to the closing, the visuals are more in line with the anime itself. The reel features some gorgeous 2D animation by Production I.G., and it is set against a new track by OneRepublic. You can check out the ending below, and of course, both of the anime's themes are now listed on Spotify as well as Apple Music.

If you are not familiar with Kaiju No. 8, the anime is easy to find. The hit new series is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as X (Twitter). So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Kaiju No. 8 below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

What do you think about this Kaiju No. 8 update? Are you keeping track of season one? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!