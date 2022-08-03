Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Confirms Line-Up Including Bleach and More

2022 has been a big year for anime conventions, with the likes of Anime Expo and the upcoming Crunchyroll Expo dropping plenty of reveals when it comes to the medium. Set to arrive this September, Aniplex Online Fest 2022 has given fans a big look into the many franchises that are set to have announcements at the upcoming convention. A new video hasn't just dropped to break down the event, but it is also voiced by none other than Johnny Young Bosch, the voice of Trigun's Vash the Stampede and Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki to name a few.

Aniplex Online Fest first arrived in 2020, revealing information about the numerous franchises that are released by the parent company. The company itself was first created in 1995 and has made a name for itself in the past with some heavy hitters in the medium including the likes of Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, Fullmetal Alchemist, and The Promised Neverland to name a few. With this year's slate of franchises for the event quite thorough, expect some big announcements when it comes to some of the biggest series in the anime world.

Aniplex of America released a brand new video to promote the upcoming online festival, giving fans an idea of the many anime franchises that will have some new information to reveal to anime fans around the world:

#NEWS Aniplex Online Fest 2022 is back bigger than ever on September 23rd (PDT)! 🎉



Here's a sneak peek at the programming you can look forward to in this brand new promotional video narrated by Johnny Yong Bosch!



— Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) August 1, 2022

The list of anime that Aniplex Online Fest 2022 will make announcements on includes the following:

Ayakashi Triangle

Engage Kiss

Solo Leveling

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Raven of the Inner Palace

Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence

My Dress-Up Darling

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

NieR:Automata

All Saints Street

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

UniteUp!

Lycoris Recoil

Rurouni Kenshin

