Japan's Top Manga and Anime Brands Are Forming a Joint Company

It looks like the anime industry is growing even bigger thanks to a new joint venture overseas. Not long ago, reports from Japan confirmed some of anime and manga's top brands are coming together to create a company together known as Joen. At this time, Wit Studio is taking part in the venture alongside Aniplex, CloverWorks, and Shueisha.

According to the reports, Joen Company is being founded with a specific objective in mind. The business will work on planning television anime series, anime films, and shorts. Joen will oversee everything from development to production and finalization as it coordinates talent across its founding brands.

Joen Company was also created in the hopes of equalizing the anime industry in some small way. It is no secret the industry suffers from its share of issues ranging from low wages to unpaid overtime. Work conditions have been scrutinized more and more over the years, but Joen Company hopes to address the issue. The company says it wants to provide a streamlined business model for its founding brands. This will help profits undergo more even distribution amongst staff, creators, and the animation crew.

As for its higher-ups, Joen Company is being led by CloverWorks producer Yuichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake. The pair are leading as representative directors as Joen Company gets on its feet. For those unfamiliar with either of these artists, Fukushima is known best for their work on The Promised Neverland and Fate/Grand Order. Nakatake worked on each season of Attack on Titan under Wit Studio as well as Sengoku Basara and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.

