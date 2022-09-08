Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Reveals New Trailer

Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad will return later this year, and a new trailer has arrived for the next movie in the long-running Adult Swim series, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. First airing in 2000 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, the surreal series began as a television show featuring installments that ran for around fifteen minutes, eventually receiving a theatrical film that arrived in 2007. Now, the time has come once again for the fast food trio to dive into a feature-length film, though a theatrical release for the sequel is up in the air.

The main three stars of the original series, Carey Means, Dana Snyder, and Dave Willis will be returning to their roles on November 8th as Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad respectively. Joining the trio will be actors Peter Serafinowicz, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Rothwell, Robert Smigel, and Tim Robinson to name a few. With this new trailer, it seems as though the sequel is looking to ramp up the wild and surreal adventures this time around and might just surpass Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters.

The Official Youtube Channel for Warner Bros Entertainment shared the new trailer, with Aqua Teen Hunger Force being the first new Adult Swim that was announced alongside the returns of Metalocalypse and Venture Bros:

The official description for the new film in the Aqua Teen Hunger Force franchise reads as such:

" Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone's favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone's favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone's favorite) scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone's favorite)."

While there has been little word on the upcoming films for Venture Bros and Metalocalypse, it's a good sign to see that the Aqua Teens are once again set to receive a movie as Adult Swim continues its reign as a juggernaut within the world of animation.

Are you hyped for the return of the Aqua Teens? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.