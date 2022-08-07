Aqua Teen Hunger Force Reveals First Details for New Movie

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is going to be making a huge return later this year, and to celebrate has revealed the first details for its next big movie, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm! Adult Swim surprised fans last year when they announced plans to bring back some of their most notable animated franchises for new feature films releasing directly on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms. One of the biggest franchises as part of this return is Aqua Teen Hunger Force, which remains one of Adult Swim's major pillars despite not airing new episodes for the last several years. But now it's making a movie comeback.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm shared the first look at the new movie in the works during a special panel at Adult Swim Festival this weekend, and with the reveal of the first clip also came the first concrete details about its release. The new movie will be hitting Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and digital storefronts on November 8th. Not only that, but there will be some major new names joining the voice cast for the new movie as well with the likes of Peter Serafinowicz, Natasha Rothwell and more.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

According to Media Play News, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm not only brings Carey Means as Frylock, Dana Snyder as Master Shake, and series creator Dave Willis as Meatwad, but will be adding Peter Serafinowicz to the cast as a tech mogul named Neil and Paul Walter Hauser as his sidekick Elmer. Along with Natasha Rothwell, Tim Robinson has joined in an unknown role as well. As for what to expect for the movie, they tease the plot as such, "The film finds the Aqua Teens — the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the lovable Meatwad, and perverted neighbor Carl — splitting up but then getting back together to fight the corporate overlord Amazin, led by tech mogul, Neil (voiced by Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser)."

Extras included in the package feature an alternate cut of the film, behind-the-scenes featurettes, a commentary track, deleted scenes and a music video too. It was announced that Run The Jewels will be performing a new version of the series' classic theme for the movie too, and Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be coming to HBO Max some time in 2023. But what do you think of these first details for Aqua Teen Hunger Force's new movie? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Media Play News